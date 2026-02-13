Dot & Key unveils new sunscreen packaging with Shanaya Kapoor

Dot & Key has launched a new summer campaign for its Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen, featuring Shanaya Kapoor. The campaign introduces refreshed packaging for the product, while retaining the existing formulation.

The digital film follows everyday moments to underline the role of sunscreen in daily skincare routines. Kapoor appears in the film as the face of the brand, with the narrative referencing in Vivo testing to support product claims.

The sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA++++ protection and is positioned as suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formulation includes Vitamin C and Sicilian Blood Orange, and the brand highlights its proof-based testing approach.

Commenting on the film, Suyash Saraf, co-founder of Dot & Key said: “At Dot & Key, we believe skincare should be both effective and transparent. Our fresh look Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen is a reminder that sun protection is essential and that consumers deserve products backed by real science. Shanaya Kapoor, our brand ambassador, represents the everyday confidence that comes with consistent skincare, making it relatable for our younger, Gen-Z consumers. The formula remains the same because it already delivers results, and the refreshed packaging makes it easier for consumers to find and use every day. With in vivo testing, our sunscreen reassures clean formulation and proven efficacy, which is why it is one of our most loved sunscreens.”

Shanaya Kapoor, brand ambassador of Dot & Key said: "SPF has always been a key part of my skincare routine. I love how the new campaign displays the real difference sunscreen can make visibly and emotionally to a person, I am in love with the new packaging.”

The campaign is live across digital and social platforms.