Doublemint encourages real conversations with #StartSometingFresh

Created by DDB Tribal, the film reflects how refreshing and fulfilling it can be to meet someone outside the confines of a mobile screen.
Doublemint, the market leader in the Gums and Mints space in India, has launched a fun new campaign that builds on its positioning, #StartSomethingFresh. Created by DDB Tribal, the film encourages people to make real connections and engage in meaningful conversations.
In a digitally connected world, it’s easy to make connections online. But that deprives people, especially young adults, of the experience of having conversations and forming connections in-person. Doublemint wants to show how refreshing and fulfilling it can be to meet someone outside the confines of a mobile screen.
The film and its music capture the excitement and playfulness of connecting with someone new and getting to know them. With this, the brand wants to help people gain the confidence to break the ice and #StartSomethingFresh.
Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley India shared his views, “Through this ad, our primary goal was to foster new connections among the youth. We build upon our brand ideology of 'Start Something Fresh' to present a captivating story that embraces the essence of Doublemint.
Symbolic of the connections we form through simple interactions, we used the cool breath experience as a visual device with the craft of humour and music to create a memorable ad.
Following the film's release, our campaign will seamlessly transition into the digital space with engaging and innovative digital content across various platforms. Kudos to the creative team for brilliantly capturing this vision through a fresh story.”
Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal commented, “Doublemint exists to create new connections. So, here’s a fresh story to take forward Doublemint’s platform of "Start something fresh", where a connection is made through a visual device of the cool breath that comes out when you’ve had Doublemint. The song, the geography, the jokes, the casting have just all come together to form a charming film. The campaign will continue digitally, using the visual device of Doublemint’s cool condensation.”