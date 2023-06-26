Doublemint encourages real conversations with #StartSometingFresh

Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal commented, “Doublemint exists to create new connections. So, here’s a fresh story to take forward Doublemint’s platform of "Start something fresh", where a connection is made through a visual device of the cool breath that comes out when you’ve had Doublemint. The song, the geography, the jokes, the casting have just all come together to form a charming film. The campaign will continue digitally, using the visual device of Doublemint’s cool condensation.”