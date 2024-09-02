Dove launches glycolic + hydration range for hydrated hair with a new TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new range contains 5% hydra-glycol, providing 100 hours of hydrated and fluid hair.
Dove announces the launch of the new glycolic + hydration hair care range to repair and restore hydration of dry, thirsty and rough hair.
Dove’s glycolic + hydration range is built on an approach to bring skin science into haircare. It contains hydra-glycol which is a combination of potent hydrating ingredients like keratin actives, glycerine along with glycolic acid. This range brings scientifically proven ingredients to revitalise damaged, dry hair and to give upto 100 hours of hydrated, fluid hair.
The product demonstrates treating hair with the same care and sophistication as skincare, delivering luxurious results. This range includes shampoo, conditioner and spray serum and is designed to deliver a multi sensory experience where you can feel, see and hear hydration.
Sairam Subramanian, vice president, Hair Care, HUL, said, “At Dove, we recognise that dryness is one of the first signs of damage and that your hair needs hydration. We are thrilled to launch Dove Glycolic+ Hydration which will help our consumers address unmanageable, dry hair and make them feel confident with hydrated, fluid smooth hair. Rooted in purpose and driven by science, this launch accentuates Dove's promise to cater to the diverse hair needs due to damage.”
The Dove glycolic+ hydration range is available at retailers and e-commerce platforms across the country.