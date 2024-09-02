Dove launches glycolic + hydration range for hydrated hair with a new TVC

Sairam Subramanian, vice president, Hair Care, HUL, said, “At Dove, we recognise that dryness is one of the first signs of damage and that your hair needs hydration. We are thrilled to launch Dove Glycolic+ Hydration which will help our consumers address unmanageable, dry hair and make them feel confident with hydrated, fluid smooth hair. Rooted in purpose and driven by science, this launch accentuates Dove's promise to cater to the diverse hair needs due to damage.”