Dove redefines ‘real beauty’ in new campaign

Alessandro Manfredi, executive vice president of the global Dove brand, told Ad Age, “There was a feeling we got that courage is beautiful. We thought why not try to show people who were doing this and also ask people to join us to thank these people who are risking their lives? We did it in, I have to say, four or five days. Then we needed to know we have the images that were right for the U.S. and took two more days for the U.S. It was the fastest campaign I ever saw in my entire life.”