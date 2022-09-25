Dove releases second leg of 'Stop the beauty test' campaign

3 out of 4 Indian women are rejected for their looks during the arranged marriage process, says Dove's new campaign.
Marriage is an important process in a girl’s life in India. According to a study by Dove India, 3 out of 4 Indian women are rejected for their looks during the arranged marriage process. “This is a telling matrimonial statistic. It's time society takes notice of how ugly the quest for beauty really is. Dove believes if we look beyond tall, slim and skin colour, we will discover a whole new world of beautiful.” they say.
In the past, Dove's campaigns relating to the beauty test has tried to draw emphasis on societal standards of beauty.
Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest, is a film born out of conversations with women from across the country, captures some raw situations where women are judged during the matchmaking process for not being beautiful enough.
It goes on to emphasize the unspoken impact of these judgements on their self-esteem and body confidence. Through real stories enacted by real women, Dove sends out a powerful message – We must stop putting women through this unjust beauty test. Dove wants to start and sustain this important conversation now.
Acting upon this, Priya Nair, executive director, HUL & VP – Beauty and Personal Care South Asia opined, “In a country where 631 million women are alive and thriving, it is unfortunate that there is such intense pressure to adhere to one definition of beauty. As owners of some of the largest beauty brands in the country, the onus to make beauty more positive and more inclusive is on us. Dove has always believed that beauty should be source of confidence, not anxiety. With #StopTheBeautyTest, we want to go one step forward in that direction.”
Zenobia Pithawalla - senior executive creative director; and Mihir Chanchani - Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India: said - “In India when it comes to a woman and her beauty, she is at her most vulnerable when she is of marriageable age. 90% of single women in India feel they are rejected for marriage because of their looks. We decided to intervene at this point, where the woman needs us most. For a young woman the journey of finding a life partner doesn't have to turn into an ugly beauty test."
"Thus, we came up with Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest campaign. Staying true to the spirit of brand Dove, we worked with real women who were actually rejected on the basis of their looks. But were brave enough to feature in our campaign as they wanted to do their bit to stop this beauty test,” she says.