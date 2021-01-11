HUL's Dove responds to Sebamed's 'mild pH' claims with print ads that reiterate gentleness

The print ad comes hot on the heels of Sebamed’s print and outdoor ads that pull up major soap brands like Dove, Lux, Pears and Santoor.
After Sebamed’s ads naming rival brands caused a stir over the weekend, Dove has responded. In print ads seen in major newspapers like The Times of India and The Hindustan Times, Dove responded to the jabs that Sebamed’s ads haven taken at it.
Unilever’s soap brand chooses to fall back upon familiar messaging – such as that the soap is mild and is comprised of one fourth ‘moisturising milk’. The ad copy in a prominent font mentions that ‘Dermatologists have put something strong in Dove’s bar – their trust’.
This ad comes hot on the heels of Sebamed’s print and outdoor ads that pull up major soap brands like Dove, Lux, Pears and Santoor.Dove and Pears both belong to Unilever. Pears belongs to Hindustan Unilever and is exclusively manufactured in India. Santoor belongs to Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.
On Instagram, Sebamed uploaded a series of illustrative posts that explain exactly what the pH scale is and why it is relevant in the context of skincare and healthy skin.
It's interesting to note that using pH testing (with a litmus paper) to prove the mildness of a soap has been Dove's forte for the longest time. Take a look at this 2012 international ad for the soap.
Dove themselves have pulled up rival brands by name in the past. Take a look at the vintage ad below which names soap brands such as Ivory, Neutrogena, Palmolive, Cuticura, and Camay soaps.
Closer home in India, Dove has used the pH testing method to sell their soaps. The most recent ad campaign hints at a 'Sandalwood soap', a 'natural soap' and 'beauty soap'.