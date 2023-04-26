Dove’s new campaign focuses on the effects of toxic beauty content among kids and teens

The campaign is supported by a 3-minute film showcasing the life of a young child ‘Mary’ who seems to be content and is enjoying her childhood until she gets a phone. Mary is then seen consuming a lot of content around beauty standards which start affecting how she perceives herself. It is then revealed that Mary is currently in recovery from an eating disorder. “The cost of toxic beauty content is greater than we think,” says the brand in the film. The film then shows several other young women who are in recovery from various other mental health issues like depression, anxiety and body dysmorphia.