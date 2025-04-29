DP World and Delhi Capitals launch film on cricket's transformative power

DP World, a global provider of smart logistics solutions, has unveiled an inspiring new campaign film in partnership with Delhi Capitals, celebrating the transformative power of cricket when driven by purpose. The film highlights how cricket can open doors, create opportunities and positively impact communities.

The film brings together an impressive lineup of global cricket stars including KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc, alongside women’s cricket trailblazers Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, and Sarah Bryce. It marks the latest milestone in DP World’s partnership with both the Men’s and Women’s Delhi Capitals teams, underscoring a shared commitment to inclusivity and impact through sport.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of local neighbourhoods across India, the film vividly captures DP World’s grassroots commitment to making cricket more accessible. A standout scene features young aspiring players being mentored by life-sized holographic projections of their cricketing idols blending inspiration with innovation to deliver a personal, powerful training experience.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, executive vice president, head of DP World India said, “India is central to DP World’s global operations, both in scale and strategic importance. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions here, and through our Beyond Boundaries Initiative, we are using the power of cricket to connect with communities in India. We are providing access to cricket by providing grassroots clubs with cricket kits, equipment, and facilities through repurposed logistics containers. Our partnership with Delhi Capitals reflects a shared commitment to enabling this access, nurturing local talent, and fostering a spirit of inclusion. This film captures our unifying purpose, showcasing how we are supporting cricketing talent at the grassroots level, while building relationships that matter, both on and off the field.”

As part of its global Beyond Boundaries Initiative, DP World is converting 50 repurposed shipping containers into fully equipped cricket facilities for grassroots clubs worldwide. Each container is stocked with professional-grade kits including bats, helmets, gloves, pads and kit bags. The containers are also multipurpose to suit the local community’s needs, serving as pavilions and dressing rooms - all with the ambition of making the game more accessible.

Since its launch in 2023, the initiative has seen DP World roll out five repurposed containers across key Indian cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, along with the distribution of 1,250 cricket kits to aspiring players in India. In 2024, the Delhi Capitals team supported the unveiling of containers at Delhi’s Aerocity Ground, reinforcing the commitment to bringing the game closer to communities and nurturing the next generation of talent.