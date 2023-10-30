DP World launches new TVC featuring Sachin Tendulkar

The ad film is conceptualised by BBH, directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Prodigious.
DP World, a global brand in smart end-to-end logistics, has unveiled a new tvc in partnership with its global ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar. Titled, ‘We move Cricket, so that Cricket moves you’, the campaign celebrates DP World’s logistical capabilities in making cricket possible around the world, including this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023.
The TVC tells the story of Sachin exploring how logistics connects the world of cricket across the globe. Whilst running through a field, he witnesses the operations behind the preparation of core ingredients that bring the game of cricket together– including the grass on the pitch to the seats in the stadium. It concludes with Sachin realising how the sport wouldn’t be possible without the smart logistics behind it.
Sachin said, “I am delighted to partner with DP World on this campaign which shows how smart logistics makes the game that we love possible. I hope, fans across the world understand how the success of any tournament is underpinned by the logistics behind it.”
The campaign has been broadcast across television and digital and will finish at the culmination of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 on November 19. It is also viewable across DP World’s global social media channels.
Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent, added, "We are truly proud to partner with Sachin Tendulkar to bring our latest campaign to life. We are committed to partnering with ICC in taking the game beyond boundaries so that more fans and aspiring cricketers enjoy the game in the years to come.”
Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India said, “We are happy to ship this global film for DP World featuring Sachin Tendulkar. The film tells the story of how all the ingredients of cricket are brought together by DP World to deliver the game we love like nothing else.”