DP World rolls out ‘Go Beyond’ campaign ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

DP World launched a new TV campaign titled “Go Beyond” ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The campaign features Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, and is anchored in DP World’s “Going Beyond Boundaries” brand platform.

The film draws parallels between cricket and logistics, highlighting how progress in both is driven by continuous improvement, innovation and the ambition to reimagine what is possible. It reflects how DP World approaches complex global logistics challenges by constantly pushing beyond past benchmarks.

The film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India, Gurugram, directed by Faraz Ali and produced by Crazy Owl Films, India. Told through a generational lens, the film brings together a cricketing icon and the next wave of talent to reflect a shared belief in constantly raising the bar and challenging convention.

DP World global ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, said “I am delighted to partner with DP World on this campaign that demonstrates how success, in both logistics and cricket, requires pushing boundaries and going beyond past greatness. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup provides a platform for the next generation of superstar cricketers to create their own legacy. We hope this campaign inspires fans to push the limits of possibilities.”

DP World brand ambassador, Abhishek Sharma, said “I am very excited about playing in my first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting later this week. My game relies on taking on the opening bowlers, setting the tone early and scoring quickly. I have been inspired by some of the greats who have worn the jersey before me, but this tournament is my time. My ambition is to show fans not to simply stand on what has gone before, but to go past it.”

Suryakumar Yadav, India Captain, added “This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a huge tournament, both for me personally and for us as a team. Playing at home gives us a chance not just to win in front of our home fans, but to make history by becoming the first team to defend the title. There have been many greats who have played our game, but this is our moment to go beyond - a mentality I hope others aspire to follow.”

Hemant Kumar Ruia, country manager, India Subcontinent, DP World said, “We are proud to partner with Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to bring this campaign to life. As a global leader in smart logistics, we go beyond boundaries to change what is possible, much like Sachin transformed cricket, and how Abhishek and Suryakumar continue to reimagine the game. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will showcase moments of brilliance as players push past what has come before. That belief lies at the heart of this campaign, encouraging audiences not to settle for greatness, but to go beyond it.”

The campaign film will be broadcasted across television and digital platforms through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on March 8 and will also be amplified across DP World’s global social media channels.