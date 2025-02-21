Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, an eye hospital chain with over 67 years of legacy and 223 hospitals globally, has roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration began with two television commercials. In the first ad, a fan mistakes Sachin’s lookalike for him until the real Sachin appears. In the second ad, Sachin is featured with Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath, bringing back 1990s cricket memories.

Speaking on this association, Prof. Dr. Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “We are honoured to have Sachin Tendulkar as our brand ambassador. His association marks a new chapter in our journey of excellence in eye care. For over two decades, our hospital has been performing 100 free eye surgeries annually as a tribute to him. His unparalleled legacy in cricket, as the only player to score 100 centuries, aligns with our mission to achieve the best in healthcare, one patient at a time. We remain committed to providing world-class eye care and raising awareness about the importance of good eye health through regular eye checkups for everyone.”

In his comments about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital once again. Years ago, I had the honor of inaugurating their facility in Bangalore, where the team pledged to provide free eye surgeries to those in need. It feels like we have come full circle with this association. I truly enjoyed filming the television commercials and glad to see them being appreciated by everyone. Together, we look forward to spreading awareness about the importance of eye care across India and the world.”