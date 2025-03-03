Dr. Fixit’s new ad has Amitabh Bachchan rapping about leaks

Dr. Fixit, the leading waterproofing solutions brand from Pidilite Industries, launched a new ad campaign featuring the Bollywood actor - Amitabh Bachchan. This campaign revolves around a catchy and relatable jingle, "Water Proofing Ka Baap", sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Using his signature style, the ad humorously highlights the benefits of Dr. Fixit’s advanced waterproofing solutions, ensuring homes stay dry and protected no matter how heavy it rains outside.

Bharat Puri, managing director of Pidilite Industries, expressed his enthusiasm: “We aimed to bring a fresh and engaging approach to educate homeowners about the importance of waterproofing. Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful presence—both as a narrator and as a character—combined with the humour-infused storytelling, makes the message both entertaining and memorable. Dr. Fixit has been the trusted expert in waterproofing for years, and this campaign reaffirms our commitment to keeping homes safe, leak-proof, and worry-free.”

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the husband, adding humour to the ad. The lines—"Paani hai baahar, sookha hai andar, Dono ko never mix it - Waterproofing ka sach mein, Baap hai Dr. Fixit."—highlight the brand’s expertise in waterproofing.

Piyush Pandey, chief advisor at Ogilvy India, explains, "The partnership with Pidilite, Ogilvy and Prasoon Pandey (Corcoise Films) are legendary. To celebrate the 25 years of Dr. Fixit, this time Prasoon wrote the lyrics apart from directing the film. Amitabh Bachchan, in his typical style of humour and singing, has added magic to this film. His spontaneity and humour make this commercial watchable repeatedly. Not much logic can be written on this, just enjoy the magic."

Dr. Fixit's campaign is rolled out across TV, digital, OTT platforms, and other media channels.