Dr. Reddy's announces Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo Campaign

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: “Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With this campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for. We are certain that his collaboration will help us reach a larger audience and educate them on hypertension control and management, thereby, meeting our patient-centric goals of accelerating accessibility to affordable and innovative medicines.”