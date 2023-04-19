Dr. Reddy’s appoints Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. announced that it has roped in fitness enthusiast, actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS™. It has also released a new TV campaign starring him that sends out the message of making an informed choice for an active lifestyle.

Launched in 2018, Rebalanz VITORS™ has grown rapidly to occupy significant market positon in the Ready-to- Serve fruit beverage segment , amongst existing and new players. Rebalanz VITORS™ with essential electrolytes and minerals help replenish essential salts in the body. It comes with 38% less sugar. While a healthy diet and daily exercise are vital to living a healthy lifestyle, it is equally important to keep oneself hydrated. Due to the exertion of exercises and sports, the body gets dehydrated via excessive sweating. Rehydration is necessary to enhance energy and help overcome fatigue. Rehydration is achieved more effectively when electrolytes are added to the rehydration fluid. Replenishing electrolytes is pivotal in managing dehydration. Rebalanz VITORS™ is available at chemist stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa and on Big Basket. It comes in two different refreshing flavors – Apple and Orange.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sonu Sood, said, “I am delighted to be partnering with Dr. Reddy’s, a brand which echoes my views on fitness and adopting a healthy lifestyle. I have always advocated to make the right choices in life and trust Rebalanz VITORS™ to be the perfect rehydration partner for all health-conscious enthusiasts.”

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and health. We are happy to partner with him and announce him as the face of Rebalanz VITORS™. With increasing consciousness in India about health and healthier alternates for daily nutrition, Rebalanz VITORS™ becomes the partner to help in rehydration. Through the association, we are happy to engage with more consumers and help them make an informed choice, in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’”.

The TVC campaign was conceptualized and executed by TBWA Worldwide. The campaign is live and being aired on TV in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa.