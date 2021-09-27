Dr. Vaidya’s appoints Mullen Lintas as its creative partner

Commenting on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “We have been brand partners to the RPSG Group since 2017 and are delighted to take this association forward with Dr. Vaidya’s. The brand operates in a rapidly growing category and we are excited to partner with the client team to deliver effective strategies and creative solutions to deliver an unfair share of attention for Dr. Vaidya’s.”

The account will be handled from the agency's Mumbai office.