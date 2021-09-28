Dream11 gets Khaby Lame for the influencer's first Indian brand collab

Khaby is famous for creating short wordless videos on people who unreasonably complicate simple tasks.
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 got international social media influencer Khaby Lame joined hands with leading fantasy sports platform, Dream11, marking his first association with an Indian brand. Khaby is famous for creating short wordless videos on people who unreasonably complicate simple tasks.
For Dream11, Khaby created a short video skit with Indian content-creator, Viraj Ghelani, and in his trademark style called upon people to accomplish day-to-day tasks in a straightforward manner and use their brains to play on Dream11.
The video also features Viraj Ghelani who can be seen sitting with a friend who is eating french fries with toothpicks. Ghelani isn’t amused and calls Lame to simplify this. Lame picks up a fry with his fingers and eats it, showing viewers how simple this is in his signature style, extending his arms with the inimitable facial expressions.
Wearing a Dream11 jersey, Lame then points to a placard that says ‘Dimaag Lagana Hai Toh Dream11 Pe Laga Na’ reiterating the brand’s message to put their intellectual might for picking a team on Dream11.
Khaby rose to popularity on Tiktok and has over 46 million followers on Instagram. He is also the second most followed TikToker in the world, with over 110 million followers.
Before Dream11, he has collaborated with several other sports brands including Formula 1 team Scuderia Ferrari and created content with footballers like Paulo Dybala and Alessandro Del Piero. A sports fan himself, Khaby has frequently posted about various sports and was recently even seen sporting an Indian football team jersey in one of his videos.
Dream11 has been one of IPL sponsors since 2019, and for the 2021 edition, launched multi-media campaigns under #Dream11PeDimaagLagaNa and #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai.