Dream11 partners with Sportskeeda to launch new ‘Dream Big’ stories

A series of 8 videos will shine the spotlight on 8 unsung heroes from the world of cricket.
Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy platform has tied up with Sportskeeda to produce eight long format videos highlighting eight unsung heroes that have made major contributions to the field of cricket and have also benefited several people in the process. This series is an extension of the brand’s Dream Big proposition that was launched in 2021, and aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams, work hard and never give up in the face of adversity. So far, three episodes have been released and have garnered over 3.6 million views until now. The fourth episode was released for public viewing on YouTube on Wednesday.
The first video released from this campaign highlights Rajesh Pundir, who has been turning the dreams of several slum kids into reality. Rajesh started the Slum Cricket League in Delhi to uplift the quality of life of hundreds of children in the slums of Delhi. In the eight years since he first began this tournament, he has been able to positively impact the lives of 770 slum children. The Slum Cricket League is like IPL and features different teams from across slums. Rajesh’s selfless pursuits are an example of a true unsung hero and therefore Dream Big Stories salutes Rajesh Pundir’s ability to follow his dreams through to realization.
The second episode showcases Delhi’s Manual Scoreboard operator Pradeep Kumar who has dedicated 35 years of his life to master the art of operating a manual scoreboard for DDCA. He is considered to be amongst the last generation manual scoreboard operators and is a living example of perfection and determination. While technology has taken over the sport, Pradeep remains undeterred and forever willing to operate the scoreboard for DDCA and makes another perfect example of an unsung cricket hero.
The third episode in the ‘Dream Big’ series features Jatin Sareen who has turned the SS Industries around by making several reforms and has put his heart and soul into crafting qualitative bats for both Indian and International cricketers. His bats have played a prominent role in the lives of cricketers like Sehwag when he hit his triple century, VVS Laxman when he hit 281 runs and even Yuvraj Singh when he smashed 6 sixes in the T-20 world cup against England. Jatin pursued his dreams by manufacturing a wide variety of bats, all hand checked and hand crafted to perfection.
His manufacturing facility can customize bats to suit different batsmen, different weather conditions and different cricket grounds. His contributions to the game have immensely helped multiple cricketers and led to match winning knocks.
The fourth episode which was launched recently revolves around the story of Sujan Mukherjee, who was once a first-class player, who developed a strong connection with the cricket ground. Despite being unable to make cricket his career, his love for the pitch brought him back to the cricket ground as a pitch curator at the prestigious Eden Gardens of Kolkata. His relentless efforts in the last 8 years have helped Eden Gardens become one of the greatest cricket grounds in the world. Determined to live his dream of staying associated with cricket, Sujan’s story reflects on the sheer will and passion he has for the sport.
The other four videos too will focus on such personalities who have influenced the game in their own unique ways. These include the photographer who chronicled Sachin Tendulkar’s career - Suman Chattopadhyay, Bangalore based ‘bat doctor’ Ram Bhandari and similar unsung heroes.
Speaking on the collaboration, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, “As a brand that is synonymous with sports, we take every opportunity to celebrate those who contribute to the game both on and off the field. Apart from the individuals featured in this series, there are so many others who are critical to the smooth running of cricket across the country. It is only right that they are recognized for their work towards shaping sports in India as it is today. We are happy to partner with Sportskeeda to bring these unique stories from the world of cricket to the fore.”
Highlighting more on this tie up, Kanav Sud, Business Head, Sportskeeda said, “The Dream Big series by Dream11 is a wonderful campaign that brings out the untold stories of 8 unsung heroes who have made a major difference in cricket. However, there are countless others who have added to the glory of the game and we look forward to bringing out more and more impactful stories through our platform. Sportskeeda as a brand has captivated and amassed users and views through quality IPs and campaigns in the past. We now want more brands to be able to leverage the audience we have. We will undertake projects that inspire us and our fans and bring out stories that motivate and drive more people to appreciate and indulge in any form of sports.”
The remaining videos will be launched in parallel to the IPL and will aim at reaching fans across all regions through YouTube and social media.