Dream11's Clash of Titans stars Aamir & Ranbir face off in IPL 2025 campaign

Dream11, the fantasy sports platform has brought together the titans of Bollywood and Cricket in a new campaign ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun?’ for the IPL 2025.

In this banter-filled campaign, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor rope in cricketing icons, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, R. Ashwin and more, into their world of drama and playful rivalry. The duo handpick their dream teams, naming them Aamir11 and Ranbir11, setting the stage for a star-studded, unpredictable showdown as they challenge each other to a game on the field. Adding a dash of surprise and humor, Arbaas Khan and Jackie Shroff make special appearances, bringing their signature wit and charm to the campaign.

Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream Sports, said, “At Dream11, we are redefining the way fans engage with sports, turning passive viewers into active participants. With this campaign, we’re not just celebrating the passion and camaraderie of cricket but also showcasing the growing convergence of sports and entertainment. ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun?’ challenges fans to put their skills to the test by selecting players for their Dream11 fantasy teams while tapping into the thrill of the game. By bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars and India’s top cricketers, we’re making the fantasy sports experience more immersive and inclusive, expanding its appeal to a wider audience across the country.”

Directed by ad film director Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign film has been conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and ZeroFifty while being produced by EarthSky Pictures.

With a long-standing association with the IPL since 2019, Dream11 is the principal sponsor for five IPL teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad while adding Lucknow Super Giants this season. Dream11 is also an official partner of an additional four teams of the Indian Premier League this year.