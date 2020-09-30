Dream11's new ads take on Indian ways of 'timepass'

Dream11 bid Rs 222 crore to be the IPL title sponsor. Last week, it released a series of ads to explain the workings of the Dream11 app. There has been an increase in interest in fantasy gaming since the lockdown began, with a newly launched KPMG report stating that the online gaming segment registered 45 per cent growth in revenues in FY20 with the user base surpassing 365 million by March 2020, with Real Money Games (RMG) – both card -based and fantasy seeing strong traction. Casual gaming also saw strong consumption uptake in FY20 with in-app monetisation also starting to see momentum.