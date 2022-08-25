DreamSetGo appoints Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador

DreamSetGo is solving a specific problem - access to worldwide sporting events and experiences for fans. The startup is focused on delivering seamless, end-to-end, world class personalized experiences for sports fans in India, giving them an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the sport. From match-day hospitality, stadium tours, private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to first team training sessions, DreamSetGo curates the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events.