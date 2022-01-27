Droga5's new ad for Alexa attempts to warm our cold hearts

The ad, titled 'Prom', showcases the bond between a couple that has stood the test of time.
With Amazon Alexa's latest ad, Droga5 has gone the sentimental route. We see a young man hesitantly ask a woman to dance, and we are then transported to their present day older selves. They may have aged, but clearly, their feelings for each other are still going strong.
When the song ends, the woman takes a moment to gaze into the distance and the ad seems to suggest that her memory is failing her. Her partner smiles and asks Alexa to play their 'favourite song' once more, and her eyes light up again.
The ad film is directed by acclaimed cinematographer Lance Acord.