Drools Pet Food appoints Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador to empower pet moms

Speaking about this association, Shashank Sinha, CEO and veterinarian, Drools said, “We are delighted to welcome Rakul to the Drools family. Her passion for animals, combined with her national appeal, makes her an ideal partner as we strive to create a more informed and empowered pet parent community in India. On this Mother's Day, we celebrate the incredible bond between pet moms and their furry companions, and Rakul's role will be instrumental in amplifying this message.”