Drools Pet Food appoints Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador to empower pet moms

The association promotes pet nutrition and surprises pet moms with customised hampers on Mother's Day.
Drools, an Indian pet-food brand, announced the appointment of actress Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador. Rakul, who is vocal about her affection for animals, has previously collaborated with the brand making her a natural fit.
This partnership coincides with Mother's Day, an occasion to celebrate the special bond between pet moms and their furry companions.
Through this collaboration, Singh will champion pet wellness, raising awareness about proper pet nutrition and care. Drools aims to empower pet moms by addressing their challenges and expressing deep appreciation for their love and dedication.
To build excitement, Drools launched a teaser campaign on Instagram, sparking speculation about the mystery ambassador. Additionally, customised Drools hampers embedding a QR code were sent to pet moms across the country. Scanning the code revealed a personalised audio message from Rakul herself.
Speaking about this association, Shashank Sinha, CEO and veterinarian, Drools said, “We are delighted to welcome Rakul to the Drools family. Her passion for animals, combined with her national appeal, makes her an ideal partner as we strive to create a more informed and empowered pet parent community in India. On this Mother's Day, we celebrate the incredible bond between pet moms and their furry companions, and Rakul's role will be instrumental in amplifying this message.”
Expressing her excitement about this campaign, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I'm incredibly happy to be associated with Drools again. Having always been a pet mom, I understand the importance of providing our furry family members with the right nutrition. Drools' commitment to high-quality pet food resonates deeply with me, and I'm excited to work with them to empower pet parents and educate pet owners across the country.”
Drools consistently endeavours to provide the best quality nutrition and products to pets. The brand understands the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for a pet's growth hence their in-house team of vets and nutritionists formulate the product, which then undergoes stringent quality checks to ensure superior quality food, specific to the growing needs of pets.