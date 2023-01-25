Drools ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador; launches new digital campaign

The celebrity along with Dr. Shashank Sinha, Veterinarian and CEO, Drools went Live on Instagram to solve irks of every pet parent.
Drools, a leading Indian pet-food brand, announced actress Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand. The brand aims at addressing the irks of pet parents by making their pooches’ meals not only delicious but also well-balanced delivering all nutritional value.
As Bollywood’s pet parent Janhvi takes to Instagram to raise concerns over her pet Panda’s picky behavior, she shares how he is low on energy and not eating well. “He has been so fussy about his food lately, he’s barely eating! I think I need to change his diet or introduce some new things into his routine!” she adds. She turns to her fans asking for solutions to make Panda’s meal fun and exciting while being equally healthy.
Addressing this issue, Drools invited Janhvi for an interactive session with their acclaimed nutritional expert and CEO, Dr. Shashank, to assess the situation and help her with insights on the most suitable nutrition options for Panda.
Speaking about this association, Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools said, “With over 30 years of expertise in the field of animal food and nutrition, Drools has always been at the forefront of contributing to bettering the lives of animals by delivering the best pet food. We take extreme pride in providing healthier living and food habits for pets and addressing the concerns of millions of pet parents. We are delighted to have Janhvi Kapoor onboard the Drools family. This brand affiliation with Janhvi will further help us educate people about the importance of diet and nutrition.”
Speaking about this collaboration, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am excited to be associated with Drools, India’s biggest pet food brand. They provide a whole range of products using only 100% real chicken as its No. 1 Ingredient. My pooch Panda totally loved it and is enjoying his meals now. I am relieved that my pooch has meals that are not only delicious but also well-balanced delivering the right nutritional value.”
Drools has grown to become India’s most preferred pet food brand and provides a wholesome, balanced and delicious diet to all pets. The brand not only takes care of pet nutrition but also provides multiple choices to pet parents.