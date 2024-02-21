Drools ropes in Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador, launches new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sara, along with other Drools ambassadors, encourages pet owners to read and decode the ingredients listed on pet food packets.
Drools, a pet food brand, has unveiled its latest campaign, Back of the Pack, to promote informed pet nutrition. As part of this campaign, Drools has announced Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador. The campaign urges pet owners to read and decode listed ingredients in pet food packets, ensuring essential nutrients. Sara, along with other Drools ambassadors will be actively participating in the campaign.
The Back of Pack campaign by Drools highlights the importance of reading and comprehending pet food ingredients to empower owners in making informed nutritional choices for their pets. Emphasising the identification of real chicken and eggs as the primary ingredients and avoiding ambiguous terms like "meat meal" or "by-products," the initiative guides pet owners towards optimal pet nutrition.
Additionally, Drools encourages a comprehensive analysis of pet food options, advocating for choices that align with pets' specific needs. The campaign aims to mitigate potential health concerns linked to unhealthy by products ensuring the well-being of our furry companions.
Speaking on the campaign, Shashank Sinha, CEO and veterinarian, Drools Pet Food, said, "It is crucial to check pet food ingredients just as diligently as we do with our food, ensuring the well-being of our furry friends. At Drools, we believe in transparency and empowering pet owners with the knowledge they need to make informed choices for their beloved pets. The Back of Pack campaign, supported by our new brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, aims to educate and inspire responsible pet ownership.”
Speaking about this collaboration, Sara Ali Khan, said, “I'm super excited to partner with Drools for its Back of the Pack campaign! All pet parents understand the importance of pet nutrition and hence Drools' dedication to using real food ingredients deeply resonates with me. I'm looking forward to helping pet parents understand food labels and choose the best for their furry friends!”
To engage pet owners and create awareness, Drools has initiated the 'Read the Back of Pack Challenge'. Participants are invited to create videos on Instagram by flipping the pet food pack and reading aloud the ingredients list. Participants are required to tag the brand and use hashtags #DroolsIndia, #MissionBOP, and #ReadtheBackOfPackChallenge, urging their followers to join in. The contest is open from February 20, 2024, to March 10, 2024.
“We invite pet lovers to join the 'Read the Back of Pack Challenge’, decode ingredients, and choose a pet food with real ingredients and zero by-products for the well-being of their beloved companions. We are looking forward to the enthusiastic participation of pet owners across the country”, Sinha further added.
The videos with the highest number of likes will be declared winners. The top ten contestants will embark on an international trip. Additionally, the next ten contestants will enjoy a year's supply of Drools pet food and treats, while the subsequent eighty contestants will be rewarded with a generous three-month supply.