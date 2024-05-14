DS Group enters the Limca's Book of Records by showcasing 1,150 kites at Rann of Kutch

Ashish Bhargav, GM- marketing, Confectionery, DS Group expressed his excitement by saying, "Pass Pass Pulse has been a category leader and always set benchmarks in the industry. We are immensely proud to be featured in the Limca Book of Records for the 'Pulse of the Sky Campaign.' This award honours our dedication to creating innovative, joyful experiences for everyone. It reflects our ethos of pushing boundaries and inspiring people to dream bigger."