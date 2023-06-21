DS Group highlights importance of waste segregation in its recent campaign

Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, this campaign acts as a platform that urges its audiences and invites other brands to implement this method and make waste segregation easy for customers. The DS Group will launch a comprehensive 360-degree public awareness campaign for waste segregation. It includes digital films, OOH, social media and on ground activation to educate and guide people on proper waste segregation practices. The media partner on the campaign is Mindshare and the social media partner is Grapes.

The DS Group’s sustainability initiatives are in areas of energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling, and waste management. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate responsibility is an integral part of the Group’s business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities.