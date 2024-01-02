DS Group honours female farmers with #SaluteTheFarmHER initiative

The campaign film is scripted by Grapes and brought to life by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a FMCG conglomerate, has launched a new film honouring the invaluable contribution of the female farmers in India.
In continuation of the #SaluteTheFarmHER initiative launched on International Women’s Day, DS Group unveiled a video campaign on National Farmers' Day to address the significant under-representation of female farmers.
The film sheds light on female farmers' exceptional work and experiences, acknowledging that 80% of rural women are actively engaged in agriculture.
It opens with men doing various farming activities. In a thought-provoking twist, while men work on the farms with equipment, the film portrays the equipment seemingly operating on its own, subtly highlighting the absence of visible female farmers. As the narrative progresses, the film tactfully unveils hard-hitting statistics about female participation in Indian agriculture, gradually revealing the real female farmers stepping into the frames, reclaiming their deserved recognition.
Commenting on the initiative, Rajeev Jain, senior vice president, corporate marketing, DS Group, said, “As the nation celebrates the diligence and resilience of farmers on National Farmers Day, DS Group continues its commitment to raising awareness and fostering inclusivity within the agricultural sector. The #SaluteTheFarmHER initiative strives to showcase the diverse roles and expertise of women in farming, challenge stereotypes and portray an accurate representation of their vital role in the agricultural sector.”