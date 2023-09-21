DS Group launches new TVC for Catch Salt & Spices with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda

DS Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate, has unveiled a new TVC for Catch Salt & Spices, featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Kriti Kharbanda. The TVC emphasises the brand's commitment to high-quality, authentic, and flavorful products, with a focus on Catch Hing. The commercial uses wordplay to highlight the importance of aroma in cooking and showcases how Catch Hing enhances flavor and adds value to culinary experiences.