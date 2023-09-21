DS Group launches new TVC for Catch Salt & Spices with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda

The campaign highlights the importance of aroma in cooking and showcases Catch Hing's role in enhancing flavour.
DS Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate, has unveiled a new TVC for Catch Salt & Spices, featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Kriti Kharbanda. The TVC emphasises the brand's commitment to high-quality, authentic, and flavorful products, with a focus on Catch Hing. The commercial uses wordplay to highlight the importance of aroma in cooking and showcases how Catch Hing enhances flavor and adds value to culinary experiences.
Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about the campaign, emphasizing the significance of food in people's lives and the message of the TVC. Kriti Kharbanda shared her pride in being associated with DS Group and the brand's emphasis on quality and authenticity in Indian kitchens.
Sandeep Ghosh, business head of DS Spiceo , highlighted the importance of spices in Indian cuisine and the TVC's role in reinforcing the brand's core message and showcasing the exceptional qualities of Catch Hing.
Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president at Dentsu Creative, praised Catch Salts & Spices as a forward-thinking brand that aims to disrupt conventional norms in the market.
The TVC will be broadcast on TV channels and promoted on digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.