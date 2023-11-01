DS Group selects 'Atom Network' as creative partners for dairy business

Welcoming the new agency on board, Rajeev Jain, senior vice president, corporate marketing at DS Group said, “It is an exciting time for the Dairy business and we seek to take the Ksheer and Ovino brands to the next level with breakthrough storytelling and creativity that will resonate with the consumers. Atom Network addressed the objective with its strategy and creativity, pairing an industry outlook with local cultural relevance, which is critical to our markets. We are excited to begin working together.”