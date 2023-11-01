DS Group selects 'Atom Network' as creative partners for dairy business

The company has entered into the dairy industry with two brands, Ksheer and Ovino.
The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a FMCG Conglomerate has announced ‘Atom network’ as its creative partner for the dairy business.
The mandate includes creative duties for Ksheer and Ovino, focusing on ideas and experiences that will accelerate their position in the market.
Welcoming the new agency on board, Rajeev Jain, senior vice president, corporate marketing at DS Group said, “It is an exciting time for the Dairy business and we seek to take the Ksheer and Ovino brands to the next level with breakthrough storytelling and creativity that will resonate with the consumers. Atom Network addressed the objective with its strategy and creativity, pairing an industry outlook with local cultural relevance, which is critical to our markets. We are excited to begin working together.”
Elated at the appointment, Abhik Santara, CEO of atom network expressed, “We are happy to work with the DS Group and it’s a great opportunity for us to do some clutter breaking work for Ksheer and Ovino and we hope to fully utilize our credentials on FMCG brands to create sustained brand equity for both the brands.”
Atom was awarded the business after a competitive pitch process.