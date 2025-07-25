DS Group’s new TVC traces Rajnigandha’s product-making journey

Rajnigandha, Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) brand, launched a new TVC campaign. The TVC highlights the passionate craftsmanship of sourcing the best ingredients to create Rajnigandha's blend. The TVC, ‘Yun hi nahin main Rajnigandha ban jaata hun’, frames Rajnigandha’s legacy of creating the perfect mouth freshener that includes painstaking sourcing of best of the ingredients and blending them to the perfection to ensure premium quality product.

Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the new Rajnigandha TVC uses visual effects to show the process of sourcing and preparing ingredients. The film draws parallels between the work of artisans and the effort involved in creating the product.

Sushaant, sr. general manager, marketing, mouth freshener, DS Group adds, “The new TVC powerfully conveys this dedication, demonstrating the precise care taken with every ingredient and process to achieve the perfect experience. The brand message 'Yun hi nahin main Rajnigandha ban jaata hun' embodies the promise that excellence is earned through relentless effort. It’s a testament to DS Group’s legacy of quality and the artistry behind Rajnigandha which makes it truly exceptional.”

Manish Bhatt, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “Rajnigandha is an iconic brand. We have tried to do something that appropriates the legacy and tradition of the Brand. The product has been a part of Indian culture for ages, and we have tried to reflect the same.”