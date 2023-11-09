DS Group's Pulse unfolds #CandyDayThePulseWay campaign

The brand has unveiled a social media campaign to take its consumers through India's iconic landmarks using visual intelligence.
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a FMCG conglomerate is celebrating ‘Candy Day’ with the release of a new social media campaign for its brand, Pulse, under its existing annual property ‘Candy Day The Pulse Way’.
The campaign is conceptualised by White Rivers Media to highlight creative visual intelligence in advertising. It is launched to celebrate Candy Day by showcasing the essence of Pulse candy.
The brand has released a series of posts to showcase larger-than-life Pulse candy integrated into renowned cityscapes, such as India Gate in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, Charminar in Hyderabad, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and Amer Fort in Jaipur. The campaign aims to continue spreading the tanginess of Pulse candy across the nation.
Commenting on the collaboration, Arvind Kumar, GM, marketing DSFL, DS Group, expressed, "We are elated to introduce yet another captivating and thoughtful campaign within our existing annual digital property, ‘Candy Day The Pulse Way’. This year, we highlighted the famous cities of India with the intention of uniting people around the globe and honoring the love that people have shown to Pulse over the years.”
Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, stated, "In collaboration with Pulse, we've woven the threads of realism and artistic innovation, as we bring candy-themed wonders to the iconic Indian landmarks integrating sweetness into the heart of our cultural heritage.”