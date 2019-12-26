DSP's new OOH campaign is a head-turner

DSP Mutual Fund, along with Milestone Brandcom, an outdoor agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network, has launched an outdoor campaign to build awareness around 'Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds' (DAAFs) category. Flaunting a typography that reads 'Markets Fluctuate', the outdoor campaign will span 70 towns in India.
The campaign includes OOH solutions such as Seesaw installation on billboards; LED screen installation showing a moving, fluctuating market graph on bus shelters; arrow installation on bus shelters; LED letter installations, all reading a simple message – 'Market Fluctuates, be prepared with Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds'. Emphasising on the unpredictability of the stock market, the campaign aims to alleviate some of the stress investors harbour on account of market ups and downs.
The campaign also includes a peculiar moving car-on-car concept with the same message printed on it. The vehicle can be spotted around Mumbai's financial hub Bandra Kurla Complex, placed there in an attempt to garner attention and conversation among commuters and office goers. In fact, the vehicle also found a spot on popular YouTuber Nikhil Sharma's daily vlog.
Speaking about the campaign, Aditi Kothari Desai, director and head – sales and marketing, DSP Investment Managers says, “The idea behind this campaign is to grab attention and build awareness for Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds across potential cities and towns for mutual fund investments across India.”
Desai adds, “As a brand, our endeavour is to create stand-out marketing campaigns and our aim is to make finance fun along with being bold and having a creative approach. Perhaps we are the first Indian brand (across industries, and not just financial) to take this bold step of keeping the main headline 'Markets Fluctuate' written upside down. Our main aim is to communicate the truth behind the markets, in a memorable and attractive way. This creative device very quickly communicates that anything can turn upside down and one should be prepared.”
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, chief executive officer and managing director, Milestone Brandcom comments, “The sole purpose of advertising is to create disruption and deliver the brand message in a simple yet effective way. Most people are alien to the world of mutual funds, and hence shy away from investing. The idea of writing the headline upside down is big and bold, and I’m sure it would help communicate the brand message in a memorable way.”
Here are some pictures from the campaign: