Dubai tourism ropes in Bhuvan Bam for a digital campaign to promote summer tourism

“Firstly, I am elated to be collaborating with Dubai Tourism for this campaign. While in Dubai, I visited the Dubai Autodrome, Skyview Observatory, and the Museum of the future amongst other such unique spaces. It was like a whole different world. This trip is special because I saw something from the past like Old Dubai and something futuristic as well. We all know Dubai for having a shopping extravaganza, which is also a part of it, but it is such a culturally rich country with such unique curated experiences that one can be part of. I’m grateful to Dubai Tourism and it was great to collaborate with them for this special campaign”, says Bhuvan.