Dulquer Salmaan collabs with Wellbeing Nutrition

The film explains the tech behind their melts range, which uses nano technology to convert plant based ingredients into tiny molecules.
Nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition has launched its latest digital ad campaign to showcase their wide range of products. The ad film features Dulquer Salmaan, the celebrated actor from the South who shares a strong passion with Wellbeing Nutrition. The film explains the tech behind their melts range, which uses patented nano technology to convert plant based ingredients into tiny molecules - aka nanoparticles.
Dulquer Salman expressed his excitement, “Wellbeing Nutrition is a brand with the same ethos as mine and health has always been my first priority. I am beyond happy to be associated with a brand that focuses on innovative ways to fulfill the nutritional requirements which we skip in our busy schedules! This is just another milestone in the long journey that we have ahead of us.”
“We are superbly excited about our collaboration between Wellbeing Nutrition and Dulquer Salman. We have tried to explain the science behind our products in a way that our users understand. With these ad films, WN also believes there will be a positive impact on the overall brand positioning”, said Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder & chief business officer, Wellbeing Nutrition.
The digital film is directed by Rohit Reddy whose various brand films have been showcased across social media and on OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and many more.