Dunzo Daily appoints Humour Me as its Creative Agency

Leading branded entertainment creative agency Humour Me has won the strategic creative mandate for Dunzo’s instant grocery delivery service ‘Dunzo Daily’. The platform offers freshest groceries like fruits, vegetables, meat and other daily needs. Bolstered by its recent $240 million fundraise, the hyper-local delivery startup recently announced its plan to use the fresh capital to more than double its footprint to 15 cities and also increase the count of mini warehouses to 200 by December 2022.
As per the mandate, Humour Me will take care of the key campaigns through the FY year 2022-2023, to build the online and offline brand persona for Dunzo Daily in India and strengthen the brand’s emotional connect with the discerning Indian consumer. The mandate was awarded to Humour Me following a recent multi-agency competitive pitch and will be serviced from Humour Me’s Delhi office.
The mandate will encompass strategy, planning and creative solutions. As part of its’ duties, Humour Me will support Dunzo with brand-building and communication, conceptualisation of campaigns and execution via creative assets. The agency will also be working closely with the brand’s marketing team to create consolidated integrated communication programs for the brand.
Speaking about the association, Dhruv Sachdeva, founder, Humour Me says, “We are thrilled to partner with Dunzo Daily as their key brand and creative partner. Dunzo is already an iconic brand, therefore the bar has been set very high for us. It’s a matter of prestige for us to be bestowed with the honour of building from a place of legacy. From day one the leadership team at Dunzo and the team at Humour Me have had great synergy and a common vision for the future. We hope to take the brand to even greater heights and create some category defining work in the days to come.”
Dunzo Daily commenced operations in Bengaluru, with ad films featuring celebrities’ viz. Sunny Deol, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sunil Grover, and Karishma Kapoor. Soon after they roped in Shivaji Satam as the face of their brand campaign to announce Dunzo Daily Pune followed by playback singer and actress Sivaangi Krishnakumar as the face of their brand campaign to announce Dunzo Daily Chennai. Dunzo Daily will launch in Mumbai and NCR next.
Commenting on the association, Sai Ganesh, brand head, Dunzo said, “Dunzo has always tried to stay relevant and innovative in reaching out to our evolving audience. We see ‘Humour Me’ as a strategic partner who connects with the brand ethos of Dunzo. Their unique approach and understanding of quick commerce business will enable us to co-create engaging brand campaigns”.