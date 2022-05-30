Dunzo delivers a QR code based ad during the IPL finals seemingly inspired by Coinbase’s Super Bowl spot in 2022

Scan the code and you will be led to download the app.
Dunzo seems to have pulled a leaf out of US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s Super Bowl spot for its own ad during the IPL finals: A solitary QR code imposed against a black background that’s enough to catch any viewer’s eye and make him or her engage with the ad.
20-seconds long, viewers were shown a QR with the message, “Inconvenience is regretted. Scan for convenience.”
The first part of the messaging was a smart nod to the old days when TV signals would face interruption and viewers would be left either staring at a blank or a screen with columns of different colours. Those who scanned the code were led to download the Dunzo app.
An interesting aspect of the Dunzo ad is that it feels seemingly inspired by Coinbase’s spot for the 2022 Super Bowl. The ad had a QR bouncing across the screen and on offer were a limited-period $15 worth of free Bitcoins and a chance to win a $3 million giveaway.
Dunzo, for a while now, has been doling out TV and print ads to promote its quick commerce offering Dunzo Daily where the brand will deliver fresh groceries to your doorstep in 19 minutes.
Using this claim as a tool, it released ads mourning the death of the refrigerator because why use it to store groceries when you can get them fresh in 19 minutes.
Recently, the quick commerce brand released a print ad mimicking the ‘Aadarsh Balak’ strips from the 80s that promoted good behaviour to make light-hearted fun of all the grocery hacks we use.