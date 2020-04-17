Dunzo puts a 'punny' spin on popular nostalgic ads from the 90s

Earlier in 2019, when the brand had announced an ad film to mark 60 years of its product Fevicol, we spoke to Vivek Sharma, the chief marketing officer at Pidilite. We asked him how many of his ads are meant to entertain versus to sell a product benefit. His reply was - “First of all, an ad is supposed to do both - to make a place for the brand in the mind of the consumers in a differentiated fashion. What works for this Fevicol campaign is that it establishes the brand origin and it does so in an entertaining fashion.” He mentions that when it comes to Fevicol, the ads are generally a combination of conveying a product benefit and a product proposition.