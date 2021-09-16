Dunzo recreates Shahrukh Khan's monologue from Chak De India in new spot

The ad spot, starring actor Sunil Grover, attempts to recreate a monologue that coach Kabir Khan delivers in the movie Chak De India.
Dunzo has released a new ad spot as a part of its campaign around Dunzo Daily. The ad is a recreation of a monologue from the movie Chak De India. The spot stars actor Sunil Grover, who is dressed in the same white shirt and tan pants that Shahrukh Khan wears in the movie.
The ad emphasises on the fact that Dunzo now specialises in deliveries under 20 minutes. The ad starts off on an oddly specific note - with an actress mentioning that her parents will arrive in 19 minutes. She asks Grover to make a salad only to realise that they don't have the required vegetables.
With grocery players like Grofers offering 15-20 minute deliveries, this ad comes across as a real life illustration of a 'grocery emergency'. Grover delivers the monologue with a dramatic flair, recreating Khan's speech, to emphasise on Dunzo's delivery time.
Dunzo also recently teamed up with streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. With ZEE5, the association was for its series Helmet - emphasising that a person can get essential items like condoms delivered in 10-20 minutes. The online delivery company has also teamed up with ALTBalaji for its 'Cartel' web series. The premise? Super-quick delivery. The ad also serves as a sweet surprise for one lucky customer.
“A large part of this campaign has been about education, but we also wanted to emphasise the fact that our customers trust us. Dunzo is known for being a pickup and drop sort of delivery service. But we want to reposition the brand as a grocery delivery service,” said Sai Ganesh, Dunzo’s head of marketing in a previous conversation with us.
An earlier leg of this campaign involved actor Sunny Deol recreating his iconic 'tareekh pe tareekh' dialogue in the context of grocery slot booking.