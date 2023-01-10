Durex and Vice India turn pleasure professors in a new collab

The two have released an A-Z glossary of women’s pleasure.
Upping the knowledge of women’s pleasure among Indian men — where misinformation and ill information runs riot — are Durex and Vice India through a collaboration where they are guiding men — who’re not great when it comes to directions – onto the right path.
From A for action to G for going down to X for experiment, That’s What She Wants, a 179-second ad video, is a fun yet a glib guide to women’s pleasure.
“Let's collaborate and make a video - that's what Durex said. Sounds exciting - that's what we said. Can the video go on a little longer? - that's what she said,” reads the YouTube description of the spot on Vice’s account.
A Stories highlight, however, on the Reckitt wellness brand’s Instagram page is what most men should read than scroll. What do women actually like in bed? is the question to which many women sent in their responses.
All ad spots contain a link that redirects users to Durex India’s D2C site where users can buy a range of condoms, lubricants, new offerings such as Nights of Passion boxes and vibrating rings, as well as collections which include the likes of handcuffs, blindfolds, and scented candles.
The Indian sexual wellness market, as per an Allied Market Research report from May 2022, was valued at $1,153.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $2,095.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Durex battles a litany of brands selling pleasure products in the unorganised market. In the branded organised space, it competes with TTK Healthcare’s SKORE which in 2021 diversified beyond condoms into vibrating rings and flavoured lubes.
While condoms are available at most drug stores and many supermarkets, “the market, for pleasure products, always existed, it only required a proper distribution channel,” said Vishal Vyas, assistant vice president, marketing, TTK Healthcare to afaqs! back in 2022.