Durex focuses on female pleasure in new campaign

Reckitt-owned condom brand Durex has just launched Durex Intense. It contains a unique stimulant – desirex gel, that acts as a cooling agent and enhances stimulation for women to make their experience more intense.
With this launch, the brand is focusing on enhancing the sexual journey of a woman through heightened stimulation for a more intense experience.
Durex Intense’s campaign, titled #Intensegasm, throws light on women’s ‘half-gasms’ to highlight their additional needs. Durex’s consumer insights indicate that more than 50 per cent of women feel their experience can be more intense. Durex Intense is focused on bridging this gap by providing cooling or tingling sensation for women to make their sexual experiences go from good to great.
Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt, said, “As the second-largest condom brand in India today, Durex is consistently innovating, pushing boundaries to recognize gaps in sexual relationships, and creating solutions to address them.”
“Durex Intense is curated with ribs, dots and a unique cooling gel that enhances stimulation during sex, making the experience more intense for the woman and her partner. We are positive that Intense will help women achieve an intense experience.”
To promote the new product, the brand, along with its advertising agency Havas India, has launched a television campaign #MakeitIntense, which highlights the need for added stimulation in a woman’s sexual journey.
The TVC is also supported by a social media campaign. Celebrities and social media influencers like Kalki Koechlin, Rohit Reddy, Leeza Mangaldas, Krishna Shroff and Kaneez Surka are a part of the campaign.
Bobby Pawar, chairman & chief creative officer, Havas Group India, added, “It is always a delight to be associated with a progressive brand like Durex that puts female experience at the forefront. Durex is championing bold and relevant conversations and we, at Havas India, are glad to be partners of this revolutionary journey.”
“The new #MakeItIntense film by Durex is in alignment with Havas’ meaningful (Difference, Brands and Conversations) philosophy, where we drive creatives that bring about a change in mindsets through bold messaging. The thrill of an intense experience is brought out beautifully in this film and revels in the power of great sex every time one uses Durex Intense condoms.”