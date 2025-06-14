Durex's Father's Day ad features therapy session for 'abandoned sperms'

Of all the brands that have put out Father's Day ads this year, Durex might have just dropped the most unusual one. The brand's latest ad film in India features a melancholic support group for "abandoned sperms" that doubles as both dark comedy and social commentary.

The contraceptive brand's new ad unfolds like a therapeutic session, introducing viewers to three anthropomorphised sperm characters sharing their tales of reproductive woe.

Leading the group is "Mister Bate", who recounts his unfortunate end amongst "a bunch of tissues in a washroom."

He's followed by "Wank Sinatra", who laments being abandoned in a sock beneath a bed, complete with lubricant for company.

Then comes "Rubber Downey Jr", whose near-miss with an egg that "winked at him" forms the crux of his sob story. "I was this close. Look at me now. Tied in a latex knot!" he declares. The wordplay on the names makes the ad a tad bit more outrageous, and equal parts comical.

The theatrical grieving session serves as a setup for Durex's pointed message about reproductive responsibility. "Abandoned sperms are still better than abandoned children," the voiceover declares, before pivoting to statistics that ground the comedy in sobering reality.

The advertisement claims that India has around 11 million abandoned children, and therefore, "Not becoming a father until you are ready is a more responsible choice." It's a message wrapped in enough irreverent humour to potentially soften what might otherwise feel like a rather stern public service announcement.

Durex has long cultivated a reputation for pushing boundaries in its advertising, often walking the tightrope between clever wordplay and outright cheek. This latest effort appears to maintain that tradition whilst attempting to chime in on the conversations around family planning and child welfare in India.