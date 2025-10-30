Durex’s new ad turns the G-Spot into a guide for self-check

Men are terrible at following directions, and this habit doesn’t affect them only when searching for a destination; many women complain men cannot satisfy them because they just cannot find the G-Spot.

Who knows this better than Durex? In a new 92-second spot for India, the condom maker turns intimacy guide as a voiceover to instructs the women – not men – on how to navigate their way to the revered pleasure spot.

Strange, isn’t it?

“Let’s look for it, shall we? Start with your hands… glide up and down… Every stroke brings you closer… Keep going. Feel the texture…”

The more you hear it, the more you understand the audio guide is a map to what Durex calls “the other G-Spot.” Turns out, all this was a ruse to keep the viewer hooked, only to be instructed on self-examination for breast cancer.

“This isn’t about orgasm anymore. This is about life. About self-love…” goes the voiceover, underscoring how crucial and yet simple it is for one to self-examine for a lump.

Durex says if you feel a lump, a change in shape, dimpling of skin, or discharge, you should consult a doctor. When caught early, breast cancer can be treated more effectively.

For a brand so interwoven with intimacy and protection, this ad makes sense — and the timing is opportune. Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs through the entirety of October; releasing it in the last few days of the month is likely to get it more attention and views than in the middle of the month.