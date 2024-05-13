Durex's TVC promotes couples to revive passion, and enhance intimacy

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Anusheela Saha, NCD and head of design, FCB India, said, “When visual art is mixed with an auditory experience, it results in supreme storytelling. And that is exactly how we conceptualised “Explorers Wanted” for Durex Lubes. I had John Mayer’s song – ‘Your body is a wonderland’ playing in my head the very day we got the brief. That’s how the idea of Body-Scapes came into being. The shape of the nape, the bends of the ear, the depth of the navel, the contours of the chest, doesn’t everything look like geography? And then of course Udayan Chakravarty - the finest wordsmith in town and my copy partner, gave us intimacy in the writing with sweet doses of quirk. I can’t think of anyone else who could have matched Mayer’s words. But my biggest thanks to the cast of the film – they had to hold a pose for 6 mins long (sometimes even more), while probe lens did its magic.”