Duroflex appoints Vector Brand Solutions as its Agency on record

Duroflex, the sleep solutions company has awarded its Brand & Communications mandate to Mumbai-based Vector Brand Solutions.



Smita Murarka, chief marketing officer, Duroflex said, “We have embarked on a new phase in the brand’s journey - to serve many more consumers with better sleep solutions. We believe we owe it to consumers to help make more informed choices on something as critical as sleep. We are confident and excited about embarking on this mission with the team at Vector, who with their contemporary approach to brand building and communication development across formats, platforms and channels will help us in what we have set out to achieve”