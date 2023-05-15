Duroflex appoints Virat Kohli as Brand Ambassador

Sharing his thoughts on becoming the face of Duroflex, Virat Kohli said “As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of sleep and recovery in maintaining peak physical and mental health. I strongly believe prioritizing good quality sleep can lead to a healthier and more fulfilling life in your career as well as with your loved ones. It is not just about getting enough hours of rest, but also about the quality of sleep one gets. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep. Duroflex's commitment to promoting the importance of quality sleep for a longer, healthier life aligns with my personal beliefs. Becoming the face of the brand was a natural decision for me as I believe in the brand's mission. I am excited to bring a new dimension to the brand and drive its message of sleeping better for a long, healthy, and enhanced quality of life."