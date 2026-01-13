Duroflex features Virat Kohli in film on recovery and sleep

Duroflex has released a new film featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, focusing on the role of sleep and recovery during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The film centres on Kohli’s preparation and recovery routine during the tournament.

In the film, Kohli speaks about the importance of maintaining a consistent recovery process while travelling across venues during the World Cup. He says, “It’s public knowledge now, during the whole 2023 World Cup in India, Duroflex was kind enough to organise the mattress for me at every place we went to, and that really helped me enhance my recovery and performance.”

The film references Kohli’s performances during the tournament, including his century against Bangladesh in Pune and his innings against New Zealand in the semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It links these performances to his focus on rest and recovery across a demanding schedule.

According to the brand, Kohli used the Duropedic mattress during the tournament, with arrangements made across multiple cities to ensure consistency in sleep conditions. The mattress range is designed with five-zone support aimed at spinal alignment and pressure relief.