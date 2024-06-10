Duroflex is back with its Mattress Exchange program

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Duroflex, a sleep solutions provider is back with its Mattress Exchange Program to enhance people’s sleep experience. This program allows people a sustainable way of disposing of old mattresses by upcycling or recycling them and upgrade to a new Duroflex mattress. The offer will be available from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.
The Mattress Exchange Program by Duroflex is an industry-first initiative. With their previous Mattress Exchange Program, Duroflex save about 350 mattresses from ending up in landfills. The brand has re-partnered with Share At Door Step (SADS India), a cause-ecommerce platform for this initiative to execute this program at a larger scale this year. The goal is to dispose of the old mattresses in a responsible manner and avoid the environmental impact caused by discarded mattresses.
Commenting on this initiative, Sridhar Balakrishnan, group CEO, Duroflex, said, “As a consumer and environmental centric organisation, we not only aim to enhance the sleep experience by offering our customers the best in sleep solutions but also how the used mattresses are recycled or disposed sustainability preventing them from ending in landfills. The positive response and feedback that we received from our first mattress exchange program compelled us to re-launch this initiative. An old worn out mattress can cause many issues like back pain, skin allergies and even discomfort while sleeping. Our mission is to enable this shift while ensuring the environmental ramifications of the change so India can sleep better for Great Health!”
Commenting on the association Anushka Jain, CEO, Share At Door Step, said, “We are thrilled to partner with India’s leading sleep solutions brand Duroflex once again for the Mattress Exchange Program, which helps India Sleep Better. The program promotes improved health and ensures a sustainable approach to facilitate this exchange. Our role is to step in and contribute to this initiative by providing a seamless experience for the customers to donate their preloved mattresses and spread awareness on responsible disposal through Take Back programs in different verticals - mattresses, furniture, apparels, toys, etc. This helps reduce waste and makes a significant dual impact. Together with Duroflex, we are taking significant strides towards a healthier and greener future.”
Mattresses need to be replaced every 7 to 8 years. Using a mattress beyond this period can lead to allergies and other sleep-related issues. Considering this, Duroflex’s Mattress Exchange Program offers an opportunity to dispose of an old mattress responsibly and replace it with a new one. Duroflex has also rolled out a digital film for this Mattress Exchange Program.
Consumers can avail of the Duroflex Mattress Exchange program at Duroflex Experience Centers and authorised business dealers in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.