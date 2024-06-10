Duroflex is back with its Mattress Exchange program

Commenting on this initiative, Sridhar Balakrishnan, group CEO, Duroflex, said, “As a consumer and environmental centric organisation, we not only aim to enhance the sleep experience by offering our customers the best in sleep solutions but also how the used mattresses are recycled or disposed sustainability preventing them from ending in landfills. The positive response and feedback that we received from our first mattress exchange program compelled us to re-launch this initiative. An old worn out mattress can cause many issues like back pain, skin allergies and even discomfort while sleeping. Our mission is to enable this shift while ensuring the environmental ramifications of the change so India can sleep better for Great Health!”