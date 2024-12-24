Duroflex launches 'Tested by Relationships' campaign for modern couples

Duroflex has launched a news campaign which highlights how couples celebrate love and commitment. With over 4.8 million weddings in India this season, it focuses on comfort and shared spaces. Through this new campaign, the brand shows the changing dynamics of relationships and the need for a brand that supports all kinds of love.

The campaign comprises one digital ad film and four short films focussed on products. It showcases a young couple attending a wedding, where they navigate light-hearted, relatable moments such as wedding-day stress, playful mishaps, and affectionate exchanges.

In the TVC, Duroflex products provide comfort and support for couples' shared experiences. From recliners and sofas to the Wave Plus Smart Bed and Neuma mattress, the campaign showcases the brand’s role in creating welcoming spaces for modern relationships.

The new campaign focuses on inclusivity, connecting with young couples redefining commitment. Duroflex highlights comfort as key to shared experiences, helping modern couples grow together.

Speaking on the campaign, Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO – Duroflex Group, commented, “Duroflex is trusted by 2 million families for their day-to-day comfort and sleep. When a person chooses a partner, they do so after careful consideration, and their partner's little quirks like snoring or peculiar habits are something they adjust to. As a brand we want to do our part by providing solutions that cater to these little quirks. That is why Duroflex is tested and trusted by relationships. Our new campaign represents a meaningful shift in how we engage with young couples and launching it during the peak wedding season we stand by couples who have decided on commitment in a different way. As they redefine love and commitment, we wanted to reflect their evolving lifestyles in a way that feels real and relatable. That is why when it came to choosing someone who could bring this vision of ours to life, Ruchir Arun, the famed director of Little Things was just the right fit.”

Ruchir Arun, director of the ad films also shared, “This campaign is all about capturing the realness of relationships in a way that feels natural and joyful. The moments we portray are playful, imperfect, and true to life, just like the couples we’re celebrating. Our aim was to show the humorous, light-hearted side of shared experiences, and how Duroflex products effortlessly fit into those moments. We didn’t want it to be just another wedding ad; instead, we focused on showing how comfort and connection are fundamental to every couple’s journey, no matter how they choose to define their relationship.”

Shivani Gairola, the writer of the films said, “This wedding season, Duroflex wanted to celebrate all kinds of loving relationships. A marriage is a wonderful union but love and togetherness exist in so many other forms. All of whom are somehow made to feel lesser than a marriage, with even the social media algorithm constantly bombarding you with wedding content. Our film is not a stance or a statement, it’s just a fact. That happiness is happiness. PS- I wrote this campaign while planning my own wedding, so the irony is not lost on me.”