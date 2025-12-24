Duroflex unveils latest motion sofa range with Krithi Shetty

Duroflex has announced its entry into the motion sofa category with the launch of the Avalon Elite mov.E range. The launch has been fronted by actor Krithi Shetty and marks the brand’s expansion beyond sleep solutions into living room furniture.

The Avalon Elite mov.E range includes motorised recliner sofas equipped with Zero Wall Technology, allowing the sofa to fully recline without requiring additional space from the wall. The product is positioned for urban households where living spaces are typically compact.

The range also incorporates pocket spring technology for support, along with features such as in-built USB ports intended for everyday use. The sofas are available in three colour options—Hawaiian Sunset Orange, Griffin Grey and Hunter Green—and are designed to align with contemporary home interiors.

Speaking on the launch, Ullas Vijay, chief marketing office, Duroflex Group said: "Homes are getting smaller but the need for comfort isn't. The innovative Zero Wall Technology in Avalon Elite mov.E means you don't have to choose between a full-recline experience and functional living space. It's engineering that respects how modern consumers live and builds on Duroflex’s legacy of innovation from being a provider of expert orthopedic support to becoming a proactive partner in addressing the physical and emotional effects of modern-day stress. By extending our expertise beyond sleep into the living room, we remain committed to creating intuitive solutions that are designed to help people truly unwind and de-stress.”

With this launch, Duroflex expands its furniture portfolio beyond mattresses and sleep products. The Avalon Elite mov.E range is available online and at select Duroflex retail outlets across India.