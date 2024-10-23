Dushara Vijayan stars in Navin's new 'love arranged homes' campaign

Navin’s, a company developing green buildings, has signed in actor Dushara Vijayan for its latest campaign—Unga Veedu—Love ah, Arranged ah? Launched at a right time when the festive spirits are running high, the actor in south Indian cinema stars as the protagonist of the ad leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

In the ad, Dushara seamlessly draws the audience into a story that begins with her assessing a potential groom, only to take a surprising turn where she ends up correlating Navin’s homes with the feeling of 'love at first sight,' checking all the right boxes offering modern comfort and lifestyle that appeal to the younger generation, while also meeting the traditional values and expectations cherished by the older generation. Just like finding the perfect partner, she highlights how choosing a home is about falling in love at first sight while ensuring it meets all the right criteria.

Navin Kumar, managing director, Navin’s, expounds the thought behind the campaign: “Partnering with Dushara for this campaign, aligns with our philosophy of creating homes that leave a lasting impression. The concept of ‘Unga Veedu – Love ah, Arranged ah?’ brings out the wit and realism in home buying. Like finding a life partner, a home should make you feel something, but it should also meet all the practical needs that make it the right choice for you and your family. Navin’s homes impeccably blend modern lifestyle & functionality that attract the younger generation with the timeless values and quality cherished by the older generation.”

He adds, “At Navin’s, our homes are ‘arranged to perfection,’ ensuring that customers experience unmatched quality and value. From prime locations with desirable neighborhoods and perfect titles to designs, functionality, sustainable green features, modern living and aesthetic appeal Navin’s homes exemplify excellence in every aspect."

The ad film is an insightful commentary on the significance of choosing a ready-to-move-in home, which brings numerous advantages to home buyers. The campaign highlights Navin’s homes, ideally located in Chennai’s fast-growing neighbourhoods of Valasaravakkam, Medavakkam and Thirumudivakkam.

With prices starting at Rs 44 lakh, these homes eliminate the stress of pre-EMI payments and the wait for construction to be completed. Homebuyers can move in immediately, avoiding the financial burden of paying both rent and EMIs. It's a smart, hassle-free solution for those looking to settle into their dream home right away.